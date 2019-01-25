Gurugram building collapse: Seven people killed, NDRF calls off rescue operation

The village where the under construction building collapsed, falls under Lal Dora area and hence it is not covered under the jurisdiction of civic bodies.

At least seven people were killed after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram’s Ullawas in the wee hours on Thursday. The NDRF called off the rescue operation on Friday morning. “We have recovered 6 dead bodies in the ongoing operation. SDRF along with local police is carrying out the operation. However, the teams are searching for another body,” Anil Kumar, Assistant Commander, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims’ kin.

The series of events that led to building collapse indicate gross negligence on the part of authorities and the owner. SDM Gurugram Sanjiv Singla, who is conducting magisterial enquiry, said that constructing a four-storey building on this land without any expertise is gross negligence on part of the owner and the gram panchayat that allowed the construction. He added that the structure seems to have been unstable and technically unsafe.

The term ‘Lal Dora’ or red thread refers to the practice of demarcating inhabited land used strictly for non-agricultural purposes from agricultural land for revenue records. Only gram panchayat has the authority in such areas.

Owner Dayaram owns another building right behind the one that has collapsed and is yet to be arrested. The Gurugram police registered an FIR under sections 304 and 288 of IPC.

Claiming his helplessness in controlling such construction, village sarpanch Anil Kumar told IE that the people have indulged in unauthorised construction all over the village. “Even if we try to stop them, they do not listen to us,” he said.

Assistant Divisional Fire Safety Officer IS Kashyap said that the three floors had been completed while the fourth was being added. He suspected that due to winter, the construction had not set and the structure could not handle the additional load, leading to collapse of the building.