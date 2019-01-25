Gurugram building collapse: Seven people killed, NDRF calls off rescue operation

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 10:31 AM

At least seven people were killed after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram’s Ullawas in the wee hours on Thursday.

The village where the under construction building collapsed, falls under Lal Dora area and hence it is not covered under the jurisdiction of civic bodies.

At least seven people were killed after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram’s Ullawas in the wee hours on Thursday. The NDRF called off the rescue operation on Friday morning. “We have recovered 6 dead bodies in the ongoing operation. SDRF along with local police is carrying out the operation. However, the teams are searching for another body,” Anil Kumar, Assistant Commander, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the victims’ kin.

Read | Thackeray movie: Celebrations in Mumbai as Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer hits silver screen

According to a report in The Indian Express, the village where the under construction building collapsed, falls under Lal Dora area and hence it is not covered under the jurisdiction of civic bodies.

The series of events that led to building collapse indicate gross negligence on the part of authorities and the owner. SDM Gurugram Sanjiv Singla, who is conducting magisterial enquiry, said that constructing a four-storey building on this land without any expertise is gross negligence on part of the owner and the gram panchayat that allowed the construction. He added that the structure seems to have been unstable and technically unsafe.

The term ‘Lal Dora’ or red thread refers to the practice of demarcating inhabited land used strictly for non-agricultural purposes from agricultural land for revenue records. Only gram panchayat has the authority in such areas.

Also read | ISRO successfully launches military satellite Microsat R and Kalamsat

Owner Dayaram owns another building right behind the one that has collapsed and is yet to be arrested. The Gurugram police registered an FIR under sections 304 and 288 of IPC.

Claiming his helplessness in controlling such construction, village sarpanch Anil Kumar told IE that the people have indulged in unauthorised construction all over the village. “Even if we try to stop them, they do not listen to us,” he said.

Assistant Divisional Fire Safety Officer IS Kashyap said that the three floors had been completed while the fourth was being added. He suspected that due to winter, the construction had not set and the structure could not handle the additional load, leading to collapse of the building.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gurugram building collapse: Seven people killed, NDRF calls off rescue operation
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition