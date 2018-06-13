Gurugram: Black-necked stork freed from plastic ring, now under observation

A search for the bird started from Friday morning in Gurugram’s Basai wetland.(IE Photo)

The Basai wetland’s black-necked stork has been relieved of the ring on Wednesday morning. It was spotted five days ago with a bottleneck stuck around its beak, leading to apprehensions that the bird may not be able to eat and survive. “It’s a rare case of survival…the bird has been rescued and it’s in a healthy shape. Over the last six days, the rescue team of birders and forest department observed that it was wetting its beak and maybe that’s why it survived,” said birder Manoj Nair to The Indian Express after successfully concluding the rescue.

RESCUED! A black necked stork, which had been spotted with a plastic ring around its beak almost a week ago, has been rescued from Najafgarh this morning. It has eaten some fish and seems relieved!

On June 7 evening, two birders Pankaj Gupta and Manoj Nair spotted it in Najafgarh that had a bottleneck around its beak. The duo then informed Haryana's chief conservator of forests Vivek Saxena and the District Forest officer about the bird. But till Sunday, which was the last day of the search, the birders could not find the bird and had almost given up hope.

A search for the bird started from Friday morning in Gurugram’s Basai wetland of Najafgarh and Sultanpur area. “The bird tried opening its beak to eat something but dropped it. It’s been able to drink a little water but it was not as weak as we thought it would be,” said the two birders to the Indian Express. The team even spotted the bird on Friday and were sitting 100 metres away from the bird, so that it does not fly away while trying to catch it. But they lost track of the black-necked stork.

On Sunday morning, around 20 members of Delhi Bird Photography society headed to Basai wetland, Najafgarh and Sultanpur to look for the bird. A bird watcher Mathew Joseph said, “Since it can’t open its beak, it would be very weak and probably resting. But if we can not find it by Sunday, it won’t survive in all likelihood.”

Finally, on Wednesday, the stork’s movements slowed down, giving the rescue team the opportunity to nab the bird and remove the plastic from around its beak.