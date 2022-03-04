Gurugram: 9 including a Swiggy worker killed in two road accidents

The families of deceased have been informed and their bodies have been handed over to them after postmortem, police said.

At least nine people were killed in two separate road accidents in Gurugram. It included four restaurant workers who were returning home from work. The police said that the restaurant workers were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bikes. One of them, who delivered food for the restaurant, also worked for Swiggy, they said, adding that the driver of the car, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed and sent to judicial custody.

The police had earlier reported that all four were Swiggy delivery agents. But their investigations later revealed that all four worked for Chacha Restaurant in DLF phase-1. The deceased have been identified as Govind Pratap Kurmi (29), a native of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal (27) from Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal (35) and Rajnish Mondal (21), both natives of Sitamadhi district in Bihar. Kurmi was working as the restaurant’s delivery boy and also engaged with Swiggy, Jitender was the head cook, Rajnish was dish cleaner and Gopal worked as a waiter, he said.

The driver has been identified as Harsh Singh, a resident of sector 43. He was produced at a city court and sent to judicial custody. Singh works as a sales manager of a private company, the police said. The accused has been booked for culpable homicide and under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act at the DLF Phase-1 police station, officials said.

Kumar in his complaint said that after closing the restaurant, the four workers got on their bikes and headed towards Chakkarpur where they lived in rented accommodations, police said. The families of deceased have been informed and their bodies have been handed over to them after postmortem, police said.

In another accident, five men were killed after their car rammed into a truck from behind and got stuck under it on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram on the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Binaula village here. All the five passengers — Ashish (22), Bharat Bhushan (25), Chander Mohan (24), Sandeep (25) and Praveen Sharma — died on the spot. They were friends and worked with the same company. They were returning after attending a birthday party, they said.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and managed to recover the bodies. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at Bilaspur police station here, they said.

Investigating Officer and Assistant Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh said the bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination.

“We have seized the canter and are trying to nab the accused driver. We are tracing the owner of the canter with the help of its registration number,” he said.