Gurudas Kamat passes away, 63-year-old Congress leader breathes his last in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi viisted Primus Hospital where senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passed away (image: ANI)

Senior Congress leader and five-time parliamentarian Gurudas Kamat passed away on Wednesday morning in Primus hospital in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. He was 63. The news was shared by Satyajeet Tambe Patil, the vice-president of Maharashtra Youth Congress, through a tweet where he said that the demise of Kamat is a great loss for the party. “Shocked … My leader Gurudas Kamat is no more. It is my personal loss as well as unrepairable loss of Congress party,” said Tambe.

In a tweet, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kamat had served as a member of Parliament from Mumbai’s North West parliamentary constituency in 2009 and Mumbai’s North East Constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

The Congress leader was a lawyer by profession. He also served as a Minister of State in the Union Home Ministry with an additional charge of Minister of Communication and Information Technology (2009 to 2011) during the second stint of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

In 2013, the Congress’ central leadership had appointed Kamat as General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and given him the charge of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. He was also appointed as a member of the CWC (Congress Working Committee), which is being considered to be the top-decision making body of the Indian National Congress. In 2016, Kamat had resigned from all party posts for the second time in a row.