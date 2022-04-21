Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary LIVE: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort shortly

PM Modi Speech Live Updates, PM Modi on Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today to mark the 401st birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals. The prime minister will deliver his address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi at around 9:30 pm after ‘shabad kirtan’ by 400 ragis (Sikh musicians) and is expected to speak on interfaith peace. Apart from the address, the prime minister will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.
A multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort. More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort compound. According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings. Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.
There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs ‘Gatka’ will also be organised.
Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar on April 21, 1621 to Mata Nanki and Guru Hargobind, the sixth Sikh guru, who raised an army against the Mughals and introduced the concept of warrior saints.
As a boy, Tegh Bahadur was called Tyag Mal because of his ascetic nature. He spent his early childhood in Amritsar under the tutelage of Bhai Gurdas, who taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Indian religious philosophy, while Baba Budha trained him in swordsmanship, archery and horse-riding.
The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.
He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice. The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.