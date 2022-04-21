Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary LIVE: PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort shortly

PM Modi Speech Live Updates, PM Modi on Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today to mark the 401st birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals. The prime minister will deliver his address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi at around 9:30 pm after ‘shabad kirtan’ by 400 ragis (Sikh musicians) and is expected to speak on interfaith peace. Apart from the address, the prime minister will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

A multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort. More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort compound. According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings. Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.