Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary: PM Modi says nation works for global welfare, pushes for self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India never posed a threat to any country or society, and always thinks of the world’s welfare. He lauded the dedication of the Sikh community and pushed for a self-reliant India.

Addressing the nation from Delhi’s Red Fort at the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the prime minister said that the iconic monument was “witness that Aurangzeb, tyrants like him might have beheaded many people but our faith could not be separated from us”.

“In front of Aurangzeb’s tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became ‘Hind di Chadar’ and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith,” he said.

The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired many generations of India to live and die to protect the dignity of their culture, for its honour and respect, he said. Big powers have disappeared, big storms have calmed down, but India still stands immortal and is moving ahead, Modi asserted.

Following the Shabad Kirtan earlier, Modi released a postal stamp and a commemorative coin on the Sikh guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur is the ninth Sikh guru who stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals.

Modi is the first prime minister to deliver a speech from the Red Fort after sunset. The monument was chosen as the venue for the celebrations as it was from here that the Mughal ruled Aurangzed ordered the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675.

The programme was focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s death anniversary is commemorated as ‘Shaheedi Divas’ every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.