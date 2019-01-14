Guru Govind Singh Jayanti: Fireworks at Golden Temple light up the sky on concluding night of three-day festivities, watch video

Fireworks at Golden Temple light up the sky on concluding night of three-day festivities (PTI)

The sky above the Golden Temple of Amritsar glittered with fireworks on the night of Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on the concluding night of the three-day festivities to mark the festival this Sunday. The Sikh community across the world celebrated the 10th Sikh Guru’s 352nd birth anniversary this year.

Guru Govind Singh was born in Patna in 1666 and founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ the warrior Sikh community at Anandpur Sahib.

In light of the recent terror-related incidents in Punjab, tight security arrangements were made around all the Sikh shrines in Punjab. Thousands of devotees thronged the gurdwaras in the state and across the country to pay obeisance to Guru Govind Singh.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of 352nd Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/P8CxYfpX6u — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2019

The Golden Temple was decorated with special lighting to commemorate his birth anniversary. While the devotees poured in, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members kept a strict vigil inside the Temple.

PM Narendra Modi also launched a commemorative coin on Guru Govind Singh to mark his ‘Prakash Parv’ on Sunday.

In Pakistan, the Department of Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arranged a procession to show signs of harmony and inclusiveness in the country, and tight security arrangements were made. More than 5,000 Sikh devotees attended the procession, where one of the major attraction was ‘Gatka’, the famous Sikh martial art and other famous sword exercises.