Guru Govind Singh Jayanti: Fireworks at Golden Temple light up the sky on concluding night of three-day festivities, watch video

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 4:50 PM

Guru Govind Singh was born in Patna in 1666 and founded the 'Khalsa Panth' the warrior Sikh community at Anandpur Sahib.

golden templeFireworks at Golden Temple light up the sky on concluding night of three-day festivities (PTI)

The sky above the Golden Temple of Amritsar glittered with fireworks on the night of Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on the concluding night of the three-day festivities to mark the festival this Sunday. The Sikh community across the world celebrated the 10th Sikh Guru’s 352nd birth anniversary this year.

Guru Govind Singh was born in Patna in 1666 and founded the ‘Khalsa Panth’ the warrior Sikh community at Anandpur Sahib.

In light of the recent terror-related incidents in Punjab, tight security arrangements were made around all the Sikh shrines in Punjab. Thousands of devotees thronged the gurdwaras in the state and across the country to pay obeisance to Guru Govind Singh.

The Golden Temple was decorated with special lighting to commemorate his birth anniversary. While the devotees poured in, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members kept a strict vigil inside the Temple.

PM Narendra Modi also launched a commemorative coin on Guru Govind Singh to mark his ‘Prakash Parv’ on Sunday.

In Pakistan, the Department of Hajj, Auqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arranged a procession to show signs of harmony and inclusiveness in the country, and tight security arrangements were made. More than 5,000 Sikh devotees attended the procession, where one of the major attraction was ‘Gatka’, the famous Sikh martial art and other famous sword exercises.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Guru Govind Singh Jayanti: Fireworks at Golden Temple light up the sky on concluding night of three-day festivities, watch video
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition