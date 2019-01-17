Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentencing: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today, security stepped up in Haryana

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 11:42 AM

On January 11, Special CBI Court judge Jagdeep Singh had held Ram Rahim and three others - Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal- guilty in the 2002 journalist murder case.

Security has been stepped up in Haryana ahead of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others who have been convicted in the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati.

The pronouncement of quantum of sentence will be done by a special court in Panchkula through video conferencing; This e-judgement will be a first for the region. On January 11, Special CBI Court judge Jagdeep Singh had held Ram Rahim and three others – Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal- guilty in the 2002 journalist murder case. All four convicts were present through video conference during the conviction hearing as well.

Special security arrangements have been made in many parts of Haryana including Panchkula and Sirsa where the headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, headed by self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, are located, officials have said.

Haryana police also put up barricades on roads leading to the Panchkula court complex. The convicts in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati — Ram Rahim and three others — will appear through video conference to hear the quantum of punishment by the court.

The court on Wednesday had accepted the Haryana government’s plea which sought the presence of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect head through video conference for the sentencing in the journalist murder case.

The state government had appealed that any kind of movement of the Dera chief could cause a possible a law and order situation. Currently, the sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year-prison term in Sunaria jail in Rohtak for raping his two women devotees. Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal who are three other convicts are in Ambala jail.

