Gurmeet Ram Rahim

In another major shocker for Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the CBI special court in Panchkula today convicted him along with three others in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case. The court will pronounce in judgement on January 17.

Currently, the sect hed is serving a 20-year old-jail term in Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted of raping his two women followers. The 51-yea old has been named as the key conspiracy for the murder of Chhatarpati in the case which goes back to 2002.

The journalist was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, ‘Poora Sach’, published a letter narrating how women were being sexually harassed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Chhatarpati later succumbed to injuries. The case was registered in 2003, which was later handed over to the CBI in 2006.

Earlier, security had been beefed up in Haryana as well as parts of Punjab before the verdict on Friday in the journalist murder case. Proper arrangements were made in Panchkula, Sirsa and Rohtak districts of Haryana with state police, anti-riot police and commando force being deployed to deal with an unruly situation.

Security was also tightened up outside the Panchkula court complex with Haryana police placing barricades on roads leading to the court, a police official told PTI. He also added that district police chiefs were asked not to permit any unnecessary gathering.