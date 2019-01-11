Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in journalist murder case, sentencing on January 17

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 3:45 PM

In another major shocker for Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the CBI special court in Panchkula today convicted him along with three others in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is 20=year imprisonment in two rape cases.Gurmeet Ram Rahim

In another major shocker for Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the CBI special court in Panchkula today convicted him along with three others in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case. The court will pronounce in judgement on January 17.

Currently, the sect hed is serving a 20-year old-jail term in Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted of raping his two women followers. The 51-yea old has been named as the key conspiracy for the murder of Chhatarpati in the case which goes back to 2002.

The journalist was shot at in October 2002 after his newspaper, ‘Poora Sach’, published a letter narrating how women were being sexually harassed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Chhatarpati later succumbed to injuries. The case was registered in 2003, which was later handed over to the CBI in 2006.

Earlier, security had been beefed up in Haryana as well as parts of Punjab before the verdict on Friday in the journalist murder case. Proper arrangements were made in Panchkula, Sirsa and Rohtak districts of Haryana with state police, anti-riot police and commando force being deployed to deal with an unruly situation.

Security was also tightened up outside the Panchkula court complex with Haryana police placing barricades on roads leading to the court, a police official told PTI. He also added that district police chiefs were asked not to permit any unnecessary gathering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in journalist murder case, sentencing on January 17
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition