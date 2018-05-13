Gurjar reservation stir in Rajasthan: Vashundhara Raje government invites leader for talks ahead of protests

A spokesperson of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Himmat Singh, said they have called a meeting at 10am tomorrow morning to decide whether to accept or decline the government’s invitation for the talks. (IE)

The Rajasthan government has invited Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for talks tomorrow, after he threatened to revive the agitation for reservation to the community. Bainsla has announced a sit-in on Tuesday to press for their demand of five-per-cent reservation within the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota. A faction of the community, opposed to Bainsla, is also planning to hold a separate meeting in Bharatpur district on the same day. Bharatpur collector Sandesh Nayak said the message for talks with a group of ministers in Jaipur has been communicated to Bainsla.

Mobile Internet services were discontinued last night for 24 hours to prevent rumours. The decision will be reviewed later today, he told PTI. A spokesperson of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Himmat Singh, said they have called a meeting at 10am tomorrow morning to decide whether to accept or decline the government’s invitation for the talks.

Meanwhile, a faction of the community has opposed Bainsla, alleging that he keeps the community people misguided all the time and it has become a “habit” for him to announce the revival of the agitation every summer. “Bainsla has called for mahapadav (agitation) at Adda village on May 15. Members of the community in several villages are unhappy with Bainsla, who has just mislead us. Therefore, a decision has been taken that we will also call a meeting on the same day in Bharatpur, which will be addressed by our leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri,” Vijay Ram, a local Gurjar leader, said.