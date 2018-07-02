Good news for Gurjars, 4 other communities! Rajasthan approves reservation for them ahead of Modi rally

After the new law, the candidates of these five castes, if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category, will be considered first under the OBC (21 per cent).

Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government has approved 1 per cent reservation for five communities, including Gurjars (Gujjars), under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category. The five castes under the MBC are (1)Banjara/Baldia/Labana, (2) Gadia-Lohar/Gadalia, (3) Gujjar/Gurjar, (4) Raika/Rebari and (5) Gadaria (Gaadri), who were initially enlisted in the OBC since 1994. However, the government later clarified that these castes will also be entitled to to 21 per cent quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state.

After the new law, the candidates of these five castes, if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category, will be considered first under the OBC (21 per cent). Failing to get through under OBC category, the candidates will be tried under the MBC (1 per cent) in admissions and recruitments, according to the two separate orders for admissions and recruitments respectively.

The BJP-ruled state government had issued the notification for giving one per cent reservation under the MBC on December 21, 2017. However, the communities were not getting proper advantages. On Sunday, Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore assured the Gurjar leaders in a meeting that the orders will be issued at the earliest.

“Two orders have been issued and we are satisfied over this. We will now withdraw the call to protest during the prime minister’s visit,” a spokesperson of the Gurjar Aaraksan Sangharsh Samiti said.

Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had on Sunday said that the community members will wait for the reservation only for one more day. Himmat Singh, a spokesperson for the Samiti, said they will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed rally in Jaipur, if the agreement arrived at with the government in the past is not implemented. “Will wait till tomorrow, Failing which, we will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting,” he had earlier said.