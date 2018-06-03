Gurgaon traffic: To stop flooding on NH8 this monsoon, Haryana government is taking this big step

The Haryana government had issued an order to widen 600-metre stretch of Badshahpur drain in 2016 after scores of commuters got stranded on July 28, 2016.

As monsoon is expected to hit Haryana in coming weeks, Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government is making special arrangements to avoid deadly traffic snarls in the city of Gurugram. The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has carried out a demolition drive in city’s Khandsa village, paving the way for the expansion of Badshahpur drain, which is expected to solve the issue of water lodging.

The Haryana government had issued an order to widen 600-metre stretch of Badshahpur drain in 2016 after scores of commuters got stranded on July 28, 2016. The move was aimed to ensure that water does not flood the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, particularly the Hero Honda Chowk.

Currently, the drain has a width of 10 metres, which will be doubled to 20 metres after expansion. Gurgaon was flooded as the Badshahpur drain was choked at Hero Honda Chowk.

In 2016, hundreds of commuters were stuck on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway for many hours after heavy rain left Hero Honda Chowk inundated. The water lodging had resulted into a massive gridlock. All kinds of vehicles — cars, two-wheelers, buses and other modes of public transport — remained stuck for six to at least seven hours. At that time, the Badshahpur drain, which carries stormwater, was breached, leading to several feet of waterlogging in the area.

Several people had reportedly fallen into ditches but were saved due to timely help from other onlookers. A number of people had complained that no official, particularly those connected with disaster management, were available to alleviate their miseries. Around four feet deep water was witnessed inundating some places near the expressway.

Apart from daily commuters, Kanwarias (Lord Shiva’s devotees bringing Gangajal from Uttarakhand), vehicles of NSG commandos, Central and state officials were also stranded in the rainwater under which the expressway and other arterial roads disappeared. Traffic was heavily ddisrupted at the Hero Honda, Jharsa, Iffco and Shankar chowks (intersections).