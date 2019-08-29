WATCH: How a woman toll collector responds after a car driver slaps her at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula

By: |
Published: August 29, 2019 4:59:02 PM

The driver insisted that he be allowed to pass the toll without paying any money. However, the woman toll collector refused his plea.

gurgaon toll plaza, kherki daula toll plaza, gurgaon newsA woman toll collector was slapped by a car driver at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza. (Photo/CCTV image)

Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza witnessed yet another incident of violence when a car driver slapped a woman toll collector on Thursday for refusing to allow him to pass without paying money. The woman then responded in the same vein and slapped back the man. The whole incident was captured by the CCTV installed at the toll booth.

As per reports, the driver insisted that he be allowed to pass the toll without paying any money. However, the woman toll collector refused his plea. He then got down from the car and showed his identity card to her, but she refused to budge.

They both got embroiled in an argument and suddenly the man slapped the woman toll plaza employee. The CCTV video showed the woman then slapping the man repeatedly in retaliation. People present at the spot were seen intervening in the matter to end the clash.

Soon the police arrived on the spot and an FIR was lodged. The accused was later arrested, The Indian Express reported.

Such incidents are nothing new for Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon. Recently, a woman toll collector was thrashed by a driver. Earlier, another toll collector was dragged by a motorist on the bonnet of his vehicle when he tried to stop him from pass the toll without paying the requisite amount.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. WATCH: How a woman toll collector responds after a car driver slaps her at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition

ITR deadline nears!Are you choosing the right ITR form? Find out