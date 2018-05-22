Gurgaon school murder case: Minor accused to be tried as adult, court upholds Juvenile Justice Board order

A special court in Gurugram on Monday upheld a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to treat the minor accused in the sensational murder case of an infant inside the washroom of a school here last year as an adult. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father said that the court decided that the juvenile accused be treated as an adult during the trial.

“Whatever legal proceedings will be initiated against him in future will consider him an adult,” The Indian Express quoted Tekriwal as saying. The lawyer said that the court rejected the defence arguments that the sociological and psychological reports were not enough to rule that the 16-year-old accused be tried as an adult. He said that the court found reports satisfactory and upheld the JJB’s order last December.

“It has, hence, directed that the accused be considered an adult, as a result of which he no longer has the option of being let off easily after being imprisoned for only three years,” Tekriwal added.

Defence lawyer Tanvir Amhed said that they are yet to receive a copy of the court’s order. He said that they will approach the higher courts against the special court’s ruling.

The JJB had in its order on December 20 last year said that the juvenile accused in the case should be tried as an adult. The accused, 16, is a Class12 student of the school. The board had observed that the crime committed by him was heinous, chilling, horrific and serious in nature. Besides, it had also said that the circumstances show that he was mature enough to understand the consequences of his act.

The family of the accused had moved the court against the JJB’s order arguing that the board passed an order in the case even before the completion of the probe by CBI. Tekriwal said that the court on Monday also dismissed two more pleas in the case. The first plea was against the ‘illegal’ custody of the accused handed over to the CBI and permission given to the CBI collect the fresh fingerprints of the accused.

According to police, the accused has confessed killing the seven-year-old boy to defer a unit test and a scheduled parents teacher meeting in the school. The crime took place on September 8 morning inside the ground floor washroom of the school. The kid was found with a slit throat. The police had initially arrested a school bus conductor but he was later granted bail. The case was handed over to the CBI on September 22. The minor accused was taken into custody by the CBI in November last year.