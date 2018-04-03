Gurgaon restaurant owner jumps from 7th floor, dies; what eyewitness saw?

A police officer said Rajnikant had his lunch and went again to the seventh floor of the building, where his restaurant was located, and leaped. (Representative image: PTI)

A nearly 40-year-old man, running a restaurant in one of the upscale areas of Gurugram, on Tuesday jumped to his death from the seventh floor, police said. The victim, identified as Rahul Rajnikant, was from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He was currently residing in the Golf Course in Gurugram. Police said Rajnikant ran a restaurant in Supermart 1 in DLF Phase 4. He was said to be depressed. A witness told police that Rajnikant went twice to the seventh floor but came back after some time.

A police officer said Rajnikant had his lunch and went again to the seventh floor of the building, where his restaurant was located, and leaped. The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The officer said his wife and daughter had been living in the US. No suicide note was found.