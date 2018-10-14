Gurgaon horror! Wife of additional sessions judge, shot at by bodyguard, dies, son critical

The incident happened when additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and her 18-year-old son Dhruv had gone for shopping in Gurgaon’s Unitech Arcadia market. (Pic: IE)

The wife of a judge, who was shot at by her husband’s personal security guard at a busy market in Gurgaon, died on Saturday night, The Indian Express reported. Informing about the news, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Boken told IE: “The judge’s wife passed away during the night. Her son is still admitted at the hospital and is critical.”

The incident happened when additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu and her 18-year-old son Dhruv had gone for shopping in Gurgaon’s Unitech Arcadia market. They were with Kant’s personal security guard Mahipal. According to police, Mahipal started firing on them when they were returning from shopping.

The police later arrested Mahipal from Faridabad. Mahipal was a head constable in Haryana police and was serving as the personal security guard of the judge. According to a PTI report, interrogating officers hinted that the guard might have taken this step in depression as he was being scolded by the judge and his family.

According to PTI, the constable was unhappy with the judge as ‘he used to scold him often’. According to the same report, the judge’s wife scolded him inside the car on the incident happened. “He had a grudge against the judge,” the interrogation officer told PTI.

News 18, while citing eyewitnesses today, reported that Mahipal after shooting judge’s wife kicked and abused her multiple times. When her son Dhruv tried to stop him, Mahipal shot him thrice, the report said.

The same report claims that the security guard has also confessed to police that he was disturbed and felt he was ‘possessed’ at the time incident happened.