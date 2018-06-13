Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib launches pilot project on reducing air pollution

Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib has partnered with private companies for a pilot project on reducing air pollution. (AP)

New Delhi, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib has partnered with private companies for a pilot project on reducing air pollution. Biotech filters for cleaning polluted air have been installed in an open space on the gurdwara premises with the help of two firms — Evergen and Airlabs.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjit Singh GK said, “Usually, we use technology to purify air within a closed room in our offices or homes but this is the first time that an experiment is happening where polluted air in an open space will be cleaned. While the Air Quality Index outside is 170, we can see that the place where the filters (are), it is less than 30,” he said.

Delhi BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this project would provide a huge relief to people who are on the roads. “The problem of air pollution is quite severe in Delhi. We have started this project here. This is something that can be installed in open spaces like bus stops so that people can get relief from air pollution. I feel that the Delhi government should take a cue from this. Such projects should be implemented in the entire Delhi,” he said. The pilot project will go on in the gurdwara for three weeks.