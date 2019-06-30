Gupta brothers fined Rs 2.5 lakh for littering, open defecation in Auli during sons’ weddings

The South Africa-based Gupta brothers have been fined Rs 2.5 lakh for polluting Auli during the weddings of their sons.

The Joshimath municipality in Auli of Uttarakhand has fined the South Africa-based controversial South Africa-based NRI Gupta family for polluting the hills during the extravaganza weddings of their sons. According to a report in The Indian Express, the businessmen brothers have been fined Rs 2.5 lakh for littering and open defecation between June 18 and June 22.

“On June 22, we issued a challan of Rs 1 lakh to the Gupta family for littering in Auli; and Rs 1.5 lakh for open defecation,” a senior Chamoli district official told the daily. SP Nautiyal, Executive Officer of the Joshimath municipality also confirmed that a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh has been slapped on the Gupta brothers.

Besides, the hotel where the wedding took place between June 18 and June 22, has also been Rs 25,000 for overlooking the rules for weddings. “The hotel where the wedding took place was also fined Rs 25,000,” a Joshimath municipality official said.

Nautiyal said that a copy of the challan has also been served to the event management company which made all arrangement for the weddings.

In addition, the municipality is also preparing a bill of Rs 8.14 lakh for collecting the garbage left behind after the weddings.

Interestingly, the Gupta brothers have already deposited Rs 5.54 lakh with the municipality. This includes Rs 54,000 as user charges.

The Gupta family of South Africa is known for their dubious links to the country’s former president Jacob Zuma. The Rs 200 crore weddings — Suryakant, son of Ajay Gupta, and Atul Gupta, son of Shashank, took place on June 20 and June 22, respectively in Auli. The wedding was attended by several Chief Ministers including Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Rawat, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif. Ramdev even conducted a two-hour yoga session at the wedding.

The family had hired choppers to ferry the guests. Almost all the hotels and resorts were booked and flowers were imported from Switzerland for the two high-profile marriages.

However, the weddings left a mountain of waste with the civic body officials facing difficulties in clearing the waste. According to Joshimath municipality, a team of 20 men was assigned the task to remove the waste from hills. The cleaning process is likely to be over by Sunday.

Locals said that locals, plastic packets, bottles, thermocol and foam were lying everywhere after weddings. According to Nagar Palika Parishad of Joshimath chairman Shailendra Singh Pawar, dry and wet waste collected daily from all of Joshimath crossed 40 quintals since weddings. Officials said that so far 306 quintals of garbage have been collected from the marriage site. The municipality is pressing 3-4 trucks daily to collect the waste.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court will decide on July 8 on the issue of refund of the Rs 3 crore security deposited by the Gupta brothers with the Chamoli district administration.