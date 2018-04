Unidentified gunmen on Thursday opened fire at a girls’ school in the Shabqadar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda district.

District Police Officer Charsadda Shafiullah Khan stated that attackers have escaped from the school after retaliatory firing by area residents.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.

Last year, Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), a terrorist outfit, attacked Army Public School in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar and killed over 140 people mostly children.