‘Gundagardi’: Arvind Kejriwal claims BJP threatened owners of 13 venues AAP tried to book for Vadodara event  

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party threatened the owners of 13 venues that the Aam Aadmi Party tried to book for a party event in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The AAP chief, who was greeted with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ upon his arrival at the Vadodara airport, said that the BJP was resorting to “gundagardi” (hooliganism) and said that his party would ensure that prohibition is implemented in the state without the menace of illicit liquor.

Speaking to the media ahead of his meeting with teachers and parents in Vadodara, Kejriwal claimed that BJP “threatened” the owners of 13 venues that the AAP planned to book for the party event in the city.

“They called up 13 venues and threatened them… We would pick one venue and immediately a call would follow, directing that AAP should not be allowed to hold a programme… We had to change the venue 13 times,” Kejriwal alleged, adding that the BJP should stop treating AAP as an enemy.

“Let’s be fair. You do your politics, let me do mine. But the BJP is resorting to gundagardi. They have not done this only to me, but to the people of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat are fed up with the BJP’s hooliganism,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further said that AAP will continue the Gujarat government’s liquor prohibition policy in the state and ensure that no illicit liquor trade is allowed in the state.

“We will enforce the prohibition law. Unlike the BJP, which is supervising and conducting a business of illicit liquor worth Rs 1,300 crore…Everyone knows it is their own business…AAP is not a party that runs on illegal money. We have transparent accounts and money through honest means…,” he said.

Seeking a repeat of AAP’s success in Punjab in Gujarat, Kejriwal questioned the inability of other parties to provide free electricity despite being in power for so many years.

“If Bhagwant Mann could make electricity free within three months, why did the other parties not give it for free for so many years? Where is all the money of the people of Punjab? Where did the previous parties stack all the money? I am a people person, I can do this.. I cannot play politics but ask me to give free electricity, I will do it.”