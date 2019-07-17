Gun-wielding Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion suspended from BJP for 6 years over viral video

Pranav Singh Champion (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended party MLA from Uttarakhand Pranav Singh Champion from the party for a period of six years. The action comes days after a video showed him brandishing guns while consuming alcohol and dancing at a house party. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said his party took note of his serial public misconduct and decided to expel him for the abovementioned period.

The state BJP had issued a show-cause notice to the MLA after the video appeared. He was earlier suspended for three months and the suspension was extended for an indefinite period. State BJP general secretary Anil Goyal issued the notice extending the period of suspension, on the direction of state BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin tweeted.

An MLA from Khanpur, Champion landed in trouble on July 10 after a video went viral in which he was seen dancing with guns to a Bollywood number in front of his supporters, causing embarrassment to the party. Bhatt and Shyam Jaju, in-charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, responded sharply to Champion’s conduct, pointing out that indiscipline could not be tolerated. Crying foul after the video went viral, he had said, “The video which has gone viral is edited and an intrusion into my privacy. I never used abusive words against anyone as is being shown by the media,” he was quoted as saying by a private news channel.

Champion is no stranger to controversy. A few months back, he was in the news for indulging in a war of words with Jhabreda BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal. He had also challenged him to a wrestling bout. In another video that went viral last month, Champion was seen threatening a journalist. He was one of the Congress MLAs who had previously rebelled against former state CM Harish Rawat and Joined BJP in 2016.