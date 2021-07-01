Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay High Court upholds life term for Dawood aide Abdul Rauf

Gulshan Kumar was murdered in August 1997. (Photo/T-Series/YouTube)

The Bombay High Court has upheld a trial court order sentencing life term to Abdul Rauf who is accused of murdering T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Rauf had challenged the trial court verdict in the High Court. Gulshan Kumar was murdered in August 1997.

A division bench of Justice S S Jadhav and Justice N R Borkar noted while delivering the verdict that Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant has criminal antecedents and is not entitled to remission as he absconded right after his arrest. “He was released on furlough in 2009. Hence in the interest of justice at large, he does not deserve any leniency,” said the court.

The court upheld the conviction passed against the appellant under section 302, 307 of IPC by the judgment of sessions court judge dated April 29, 2002. “Appellant is also convicted under section 120-B of IPC. The appellant however is acquitted of charges under sections 392 and 397 of IPC,” ruled the court.

The High Court also dismissed the Maharashtra government’s appeal against the acquittal of accused Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries.

Four appeals were listed before the court today in which three were against the conviction of Rauf Merchant, Rakesh Chanchaya Pinnam and Rakesh Khaokar while one was against the acquittal of Ramesh Taurani.

A sessions court had sent Rauf Merchant to Arthur Road jail in 2016 following his re-arrest in Bangladesh. Rauf had absconded after he was released on parole in April 2009 from Aurangabad jail.