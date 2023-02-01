scorecardresearch
Gulmarg avalanche: Two polish tourists killed at ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir, 19 rescued

Three teams of 21 foreign nationals and two local guides were at the ski slopes in Hapatkhud Kangdori in Gulmarg when the incident took place at 12:30 PM today.

Written by India News Desk
An ambulance leaves carrying the bodies of two foreigners who were killed in an avalanche in Gulmarg, 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Srinagar, in Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Umar Mehraj)

A massive avalanche hit the Afarwat peak at a famous ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Wednesday, killing two Polish tourists and trapping several skiers who were later rescued, Baramulla police said, reported ANI.

Three teams of 21 foreign nationals and two local guides were at the ski slopes in Hapatkhud Kangdori when the incident took place at 12:30 PM today.

The bodies of the Polish nationals were recovered and 19 others who were trapped were rescued by teams of Baramulla district police. They were taken to safer locations in Gulmarg.

The snowy region of Afarwat is famous for its ski slopes and is a famous tourist destination.

“We saw the dance of death before our eyes. A 20 ft wall of ice fell on the skiers and they got buried under it. It’s all about nature’s fury,” All India Congress Committee member Deepak Chinchore from Karnataka who was at the spot told PTI.

Officials said cable cars which ferry tourists up the 14,000 ft Afarwat mountain were used for the rescue operations.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 18:30 IST