Gulbarg Society massacre case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging clean chit to Narendra Modi

Gulbarg Society massacre case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of deceased Gujarat Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by Supreme Court-appointed SIT to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in connection with the 2002 Gulbarg society massacre case. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) is expected to come up before Justices AM Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta. The petition was heard by the same Justices on Tuesday who posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

In her petition, Zakia has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017 judgment to uphold a magistrate order accepting the closure report filed the SIT. She has termed the court’s order erroneous and demanded that the case be reopened.