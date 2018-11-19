Gulbarg Society massacre case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Zakia Jafri’s plea challenging clean chit to Narendra Modi

Gulbarg Society massacre case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, wife of deceased Gujarat Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by Supreme Court-appointed SIT to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in connection with the 2002 Gulbarg society massacre case. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) is expected to come up before Justices AM Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta. The petition was heard by the same Justices on Tuesday who posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.
In her petition, Zakia has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017 judgment to uphold a magistrate order accepting the closure report filed the SIT. She has termed the court’s order erroneous and demanded that the case be reopened.
According to Zakia Jafri, the Supreme Court directed that she should be given an opportunity to file her counter petition in the case. In her petition, she said that though the SIT had on February 8, 2012 filed a closure report, she was not provided requisite records.
A metropolitan court had in 2012 acquitted all 58 accused in the post-Godhra riots. A total of 69 people were killed in riots. Metropolitan magistrate MS Bhatt had then said, “According to the SIT, no offence has been established against any of the 58 persons listed in Zakia’s complaint.” The petitioners had then challenged the acquittal in the High Court in 2013. Last year, the court upheld the judgment.
In 2002, deadly incidents of communal violence had rocked Gujarat for three days. The riots followed the burning of a coach of Varanasi-bound Sabarmati Express at Godhra. The train was full of kar sevaks. The incident had killed 59 people. Following this, Hindus and and Muslims had clashed across the state. Gulberg Society massacre was among the most deadly instance of violence. A total of 68 people were killed including Zakia's husband Ehsan Jafri.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by Supreme Court had investigated the riots and gave a clean chit to Narendra Modi. The investigation report was accepted the magistrate and subsequently it was upheld by the Gujarat High Court.
Zakia Jafri, 80, is wife of deceased Gujarat Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. He was killed in one of the worst incidents of violence that rocked the state of Gujarat in 2002. Zakia moved Supreme Court after Gujarat High Court upheld a magistrate's decision to accept the closure report of the SIT in the case.