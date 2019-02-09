Gujjar reservation: Protesters block rail tracks in Rajasthan over 5% quota demand, five trains cancelled

Gujjar reservation: Protesters block rail tracks in Rajasthan over 5% quota demand

Gujjar reservation Rajasthan: Thousands of people from Gujjar community are protesting in Rajasthan over their demand of five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. According to news agency ANI, protesters began a sit-in on the rail tracks in Maksudanpura of Sawai Madhopur to push for their demand. The protest has affected the movement of rail traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai railway route.

“We have good Chief Minister and Prime Minister. We want that they listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It is not an uphill task for them to provide reservation,” a protesting Gujjar leader told ANI.

Rajasthan: Visuals from Malarna Dungar station in Maksudanpura village of Sawai Madhopur dist as reservation movement by Gujjar community in the state continues today.7 trains in Kota Division of Western Central Railway diverted, 1 cancelled, 3 short originated&1 short terminated pic.twitter.com/AAtdMFCJNl — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019



Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla said that they demand implementation of 5% reservation promised to them by the state government. They are demanding 5% reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria in government jobs and educational institutions.

Bainsla said that people can’t be fooled all the time by the parties.

“It is a fight to do or die. The state government should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest. I will lead the protest and the youths will support,” he said.

Several trains cancelled

A PTI report said that the sit-in began on Friday evening in Malarna Doongar tehsil (around 125 km southeast of Jaipur), forcing authorities to divert trains. Authorities have to divert at least seven trains in the Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section in Kota division due to the agitation.

Five trains cancelled and one diverted in Kota division of West Central Railway zone due to the ongoing reservation movement by the Gujjar community in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/jCf1y9g8LD — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019

CM Ashok Gehlot appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the protesting people to maintain peace, adding that the government is ready for talks.

“The government is serious in resolving the issue and ready to hold talks. The Congress government had heard the issues in the previous tenure and made efforts at the state level. I appeal people to maintain peace,” he said.

Also, the state administration has deployed additional security forces in Bharatpur police range under which Sawai Madhopur falls. Bhupendra Sahu, inspector general of Bharatpur Range, informed that 17 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies, including a special task force, have been deployed to check law and order situation.