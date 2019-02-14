Gujjar quota agitation: Leader says decision on continuing protests likely by today evening

IAS Neeraj K Pawan handed over a copy of the bill and the resolution passed by the Assembly and government-issued notification to Bainsla at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur, where he is sitting along with his supporters since last Friday.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said Thursday a decision on ending the protests over a government quota for his community may be taken in the evening after studying the bill passed on the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly. The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a bill giving a five percent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it. The Gujjar protests led by community leader Bainsla entered its seventh day in the state even after the passage of the bill Wednesday.

IAS Neeraj K Pawan handed over a copy of the bill and the resolution passed by the Assembly and government-issued notification to Bainsla at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur, where he is sitting along with his supporters since last Friday. “Any decision will be taken after examining the bill and the notification. The decision may be taken in the evening,” Bainsla told reporters. The Delhi-Mumbai rail line and several highways and roads are blocked due to the agitation. The protesters blocked a highway near Masuda in Ajmer on Thursday. Several trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the agitation.