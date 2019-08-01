Vadodara Rains Live Updates: 6 killed in Vadodara as 442 mm spell in 12 hours sinks city

Vadodara received 442mm of rainfall between 8 am and 8 pm on Wednesday.

Vadodara Rains Forecast Today Live Updates: At least six people were killed as heavy rains lashed Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Wednesday evening. The city received a staggering 442 mm of rain within just 12 hours on Wednesday. The torrential downpour forced the authorities to temporarily shut down the airport, while a number of trains were cancelled. Schools across the city will also remain closed on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a bulletin predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat on Thursday.

The state government said that Vadodara received 442mm of rainfall between 8 am and 8 pm on Wednesday. Of this, 286 mm of rain fell between 4pm to 8pm. Rains also lashed other parts of the state including Ahmedabad city and central Gujarat.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has called for a meeting to take stock of the situation. He has also tasked two IAS officers to rush to Vadodara and assist the local administration in relief and rescue operations. Rupani also urged people in low-lying areas to cooperate with the rescue teams as they carry out evacuations.