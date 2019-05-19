Gujarat: Wasting water in Dahod to invite fine this summer

Published: May 19, 2019 1:33:43 PM

In view of the shortage, those found wasting water will be fined in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 500, he said.

The civic body in Dahod city of Gujarat has decided to impose a fine on those found wasting water, an offical said on Sunday. Dahod, located around 160 km from here, is facing scarcity this summer as water levels of the Kadana dam and Pata Dungari lake supplying water to the city have gone down considerably.

Currently, drinking water is being supplied to the city residents on alternate days, Dahod civic body’s water supply committee head Lakhan Rajgor told PTI over phone.

“We have constituted nine ward committees and asked the officials to conduct a drive in their respective areas and issue challans to those indulging in water wastage,” he said.

If a consumer is caught indulging in the wastage for the second and third time, his water connection will be disconnected without any notice, he said.

He said the district collector has been informed about farmers from some villages in Dahod allegedly stealing water from the pipeline supplying water to the city, for irrigation purposes.

The collector has been urged to take steps to check such water thefts, he added.

