Gujarat has unveiled its Industrial Policy 2026, targeting investments worth ₹10 lakh crore during the five-year policy period. The policy combines higher incentives, support for MSMEs, promotion of emerging sectors, and a new framework aimed at shifting industries away from congested urban centres.

One of the key features of the policy, titled Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, is a 50% capital subsidy for R&D centres, with building costs capped at 20% of the total investment. The subsidy is available for the first five R&D centres with a minimum investment of ₹300 crore, subject to a cap of ₹50 crore per annum for five years.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the policy also gives a thrust to Mission THRIVE (Transition for Harmonized Relocation and Inclusive Vibrant Economy), aimed at decongesting cities and improving urban living by encouraging eligible industrial units to relocate outside city limits.

Under the initiative, relocated units will be treated as new units and become eligible for incentives, wage support for workers, housing assistance, and relaxations in land conversion and transfer norms.

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The policy has emphasised special support for MSMEs through a dedicated incentive framework. MSMEs will be eligible for incentive support of up to 45% of eFCI in Category-A talukas through a combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and power tariff benefits.

The government has also created a new category—ultra-mega projects—under which units can avail incentive support of up to 40% of eFCI in Category-A talukas and 35% in Category-B talukas over a 12-year period.

In addition, the policy has identified 21 thrust sectors, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, electrolysers, renewable energy equipment, battery storage systems, electric mobility, aerospace and space manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, nuclear power equipment, textile recycling, electronic waste recycling, robotics, and drones.

State Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the policy includes measures to strengthen industrial infrastructure, including incentives for private industrial parks, green industrial estates, and worker housing facilities. Common dormitories, labour hostels, and working women’s hostels will receive substantial support, reflecting the government’s focus on workforce welfare alongside industrial expansion.

Startups and women entrepreneurs are another major focus area. The policy provides sustenance allowances of up to ₹30,000 per month, seed support of up to ₹40 lakh, and additional incentives for high-tech, fintech, biotech, and green startups.

In addition, women entrepreneurs will receive extra interest subsidies, rental assistance, and dedicated programmes aimed at encouraging first-generation entrepreneurship and helping women return to the workforce after career breaks.

The policy also contains a strong sustainability component, offering incentives for wastewater recycling, zero-liquid-discharge systems, cleaner production technologies, and common environmental infrastructure. In addition, the government has proposed support for skill development centres, anchor institutes, and industry-led training facilities to create a future-ready workforce.

The government underscored that one of the key aspects of the policy is a basket of incentives—capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and power subsidy—from which industries can choose the benefits best suited to their requirements.

Till last year, Gujarat’s contribution to the national GDP stood at 8.2%. This year, it has risen to 8.4%, and by 2047, the state has targeted a contribution of 10%.