Gujarat tops list among states having highest number of development projects

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be hosting the 10th edition of the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ which is scheduled to be held in January 2024. The summit aims to attract large-scale investments and development projects.

Ahead of the summit, the state government said that a report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted that in the fiscal year 2022-23, banks and financial institutions have approved funding for 82 development projects in Gujarat, the highest in the country.

This is followed by Maharashtra with 48 projects and Uttar Pradesh comes in third with 45 projects.

“However, in terms of share of investment for projects from banks and financial institutions Gujarat ranked second with a share of 14%,” a statement by the Gujarat government read.

“As per the RBI bulletin, over the last 10 years, from 2013-14 to 2022-23, Gujarat has consistently remained the state with the highest trust from banks and financial institutions for investment in development projects. In the past 10 years, Gujarat has already secured funds for 692 development projects, the highest in the country,” it said.

The state government also appreciated the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it is because of his vision Gujarat has consistently maintained its lead as the most favoured destination in developmental projects for a decade.