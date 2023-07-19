Gujarat: Sub-inspector caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe from arrested man’s kin

In yet another bribery case, a 48-year-old sub-inspector was detained by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an arrested man’s family.

The accused, identified as Nareshdan Umedsinh Tapariya, a sub-inspector at Jodhpur Police Chowki of Anandnagar Police station, had demanded the family for a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange of not physically harming or applying the PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) provisions on the person charged under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), reported The Indian Express.

ACB Police Inspector, Sarjak N Barot said, “The arrested person’s wife did not want to pay the bribe and reported the case to the ACB. We set up a trap for the officer and this confirmed that the officer received the bribe. We detained him on Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm.”

He further said that “ACB will soon transfer the case to the Ahmedabad city police for further investigation.”