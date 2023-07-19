scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Gujarat: Sub-inspector caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe from arrested man’s kin

ACB Police Inspector, Sarjak N Barot said, “The arrested person’s wife did not want to pay the bribe and reported the case to the ACB. We set up a trap for the officer and this confirmed that the officer received the bribe. We detained him on Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm.”

Written by India News Desk
Bribe| Gujarat
Sub-inspector was caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe from arrested man’s kin. (Source-The Indian Express)

In yet another bribery case, a 48-year-old sub-inspector was detained by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an arrested man’s family.

The accused, identified as Nareshdan Umedsinh Tapariya, a sub-inspector at Jodhpur Police Chowki of Anandnagar Police station, had demanded the family for a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange of not physically harming or applying the PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) provisions on the person charged under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), reported The Indian Express. 

Also Read: Gujarat couple arrested at Mumbai airport for travelling on fake Portugal passports 

Also Read

ACB Police Inspector, Sarjak N Barot said, “The arrested person’s wife did not want to pay the bribe and reported the case to the ACB. We set up a trap for the officer and this confirmed that the officer received the bribe. We detained him on Tuesday evening at 6.30 pm.” 

He further said that “ACB will soon transfer the case to the Ahmedabad city police for further investigation.”

More Stories on
Gujarat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 15:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS