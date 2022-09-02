Gujarat: Speeding Innova kills 6 pilgrims enroute Ambaji temple, six others critically injured

A speeding car killed six pilgrims who were on their way to the temple town of Ambaji in Gujarat’s Aravalli district in the early hours of Friday while six others were critically injured.

The incident, involving an Innova car, took place around 6 am on a road connecting Aravalli with the adjoining Banaskantha district, where the famous Ambaji temple is situated, PTI reported.

Also Read: Delhi: 3 injured after BMW rams into several vehicles on Geeta Colony flyover, no arrests yet

Police said that the group of devotees were from Gujarat’s Dahod and intended to travel to the temple for the Bhadarvi Poonam fair on foot. The fair, which will be held from September 5-10, is observed at the famous Ambaji temple in Ambaji taluka of Banaskantha district, where as per customs, devotees from Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan reach and pay their obeisance to the temple God, making the journey on foot.

Malpur sub-inspector said that the car suffered a tyre burst, according to ANI.

Gujarat | An Innova car mowed down people, who were going to Ambaji, after it suffered a tyre burst in Aravalli district. 6 people died while those injured were shifted to hospital: Sub-inspector, Malpur, Aravalli district https://t.co/jLcWU0VfjS pic.twitter.com/OUXBLePmHv — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the pedestrian devotees killed in a road accident in Malpur of Aravalli while they were headed towards Ambaji. CM Patel has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh for each deceased from the CM Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He has also informed the Aravalli district collector to provide necessary medical treatment to those injured,” a statement issued by the CM’s office read.

અરવલ્લી જિલ્લાના માલપુર નજીક અંબાજી દર્શને જઈ રહેલા પદયાત્રીઓને નડેલ અકસ્માતની ઘટના અત્યંત દુઃખદ છે. અકસ્માતમાં જાન ગુમાવનાર યાત્રિકોના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. રાજ્ય સરકાર મૃતકોના પરિવારજનોને રૂ. ૪ લાખ અને ઇજાગ્રસ્તોને રૂ. ૫૦,૦૦૦ ની સહાય આપશે. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) September 2, 2022

Also Read: Living in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad? Most accident-prone areas in your city revealed! Get insured

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also expressed his condolences, wishing speedy recovery for those injured. In a tweet, Gehlot wrote, “Sad to learn about the death of six pedestrians going for Ambaji darshan in Gujarat in a painful accident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families.”