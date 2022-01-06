  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat: Six dead, 20 sick after gas leakage in Surat’s industrial area

Gujarat CM Buupendra Patel expressed his grief on the incident.

Written By FE Online
The gas leaked from a tanker parked somewhere inside the industrial area.

In a tragic incident, at least six people lost their lives while around 20 fell sick after a gas leakage was reported near a chemical factory in Surat earlier today. The gas leaked from a tanker that was parked somewhere in Sachin industrial area. The leakages led to suffocation resulting in casualties.

Gujarat CM Buupendra Patel expressed his grief on the incident. “Many people have died due to gas leak in Surat. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this suffering. I pray for the health of those who have fallen ill in this incident,” he said.

More details are awaited.

