Gujarat: Six dead, 20 sick after gas leakage in Surat’s industrial area

In a tragic incident, at least six people lost their lives while around 20 fell sick after a gas leakage was reported near a chemical factory in Surat earlier today. The gas leaked from a tanker that was parked somewhere in Sachin industrial area. The leakages led to suffocation resulting in casualties.

Gujarat CM Buupendra Patel expressed his grief on the incident. “Many people have died due to gas leak in Surat. May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this suffering. I pray for the health of those who have fallen ill in this incident,” he said.

સુરત ખાતે ગેસ લીક થવાથી ઘણા લોકોના દુર્ભાગ્યપૂર્ણ નિધન થયા છે. ભગવાન દિવંગત આત્માઓને શાંતિ આપે અને પરિવારના સભ્યોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. આ ઘટનામાં જે લોકો બીમાર પડ્યા છે તેમના સ્વાસ્થ્યની કામના કરું છું. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) January 6, 2022

More details are awaited.