Gujarat shocker: Class 9 student found dead at Vadodara school, probe underway

Class 9 student found dead at Vadodara school

In a shocking incident reminiscent of a murder in a private school in Gurugram, a class 9 student was found dead inside thw school premises in Gujarat’s Vadodara district. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place on Friday. The victim’s dead body was found inside the school washroom, with an injury of a sharp-edged weapon on head and body of the victim, reported News 18. The local police have initiated a detailed probe into the incident. Further details awaited.

The incident comes as a reminder of a similar incident in a school in Haryana’s Gurugram where a student of Ryan International school was found murdered inside a washroom within the campus. The said incident took place on September 8 last year, when the seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in the school’s washroom. He was killed within minutes after his father dropped him along with his sister at around 8 am.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation. In its investigation, the central investigative agency had apprehended a Class 11 student for his involvement in the crime. The CBI officials claimed that the accused had confessed to killing the child in the hope of postponing the upcoming examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

Later, a Gurugram court had upheld the judgement of the Juvenile Justice Board order. In its order, JJB had ruled that the accused, a class XI student will be tried as an adult in the case. The board had observed the crime committed by 16-year-old was heinous, chilling, horrific and serious in nature.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also laid out several guidelines after the incident. The CBSE had asked schools to install CCTV cameras on the premises. Besides, directing the school authorities to carry out police verification of staff employed or to be employed and control entry of outsiders.

Here are the guidelines for schools listed out on the CBSE website:-

(a) Get the security or safety audit done of their premises and personnel from their respective local police station and follow the security related advice for the safety of School children. This may be complied and reported online on CBSE website cbse.nic.in within 2 months of receipt of this circular.

(b) Install CCTV Cameras at all vulnerable areas/point in the School premises and ensure they are functional at all times.

(c) They must get the police verification and psychometric evaluation done for all the staff employed. Such verification and evaluation for non-teaching staff such as, bus drivers, conductors, peon and other support staff may be done very carefully and in a detailed manner.

(d) Ensure that supporting staff is employed only from authorized agencies and proper records are maintained.

(e) To constitute a parent-teacher-student committee to address the safety needs of the students and to take regular feedback from parents in this regard.

(f) The access to school building by outsiders should be controlled and visitors monitored.

(g) To provide training and development for staff to address their responsibilities to protect children from any form of abuse.

(h) The school shall constitute separate committees for redressal of public/staff/parents/students grievances, Internal Complaints committee on sexual harassment and committees under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act, 2012 and details of the these committees along with contact details shall be displayed prominently on School Notice Board and conspicuously on the school website for information of all stakeholders.