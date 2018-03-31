Gujarat shocker! 21-year-old man allegedly killed for owning, riding horse in Bhavnagar district of Ahmedabad

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man was allegedly killed in Bhavnagar district of Ahmedabad for owning and riding a horse. (IE)

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man was allegedly killed in Bhavnagar district of Ahmedabad for owning and riding a horse. The deceased identified as Pradip Rathod was killed on Friday evening at Timbi village of Umrala taluka in Bhavnagar district. Three suspects have been detained in the matter for questioning by the police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Bhavnagar SC/ST Cell, A M Saiyad said. He further said that the police have acquired some CCTV footage showing Pradip on his horse before his dead body was found. The police, meanwhile, is investigating the matter from different angles, including an old rivalry or a love affair, Saiyad said.

The complaint was registered by Pradip’s father, Kalubhai Rathod, who claimed that some upper caste Rajput men held a grudge against his son after he recently bought a horse. The men had threatened to kill Pradip if he didn’t sell off the horse, his father claimed. Kalubhai further said that his son was allegedly killed by using a sharp weapon while he was on his way back to home from his farm on his horse Friday evening.

In the FIR, Natubha Darbar of Timbi village and some other unidentified persons have been shown as accused. After taking over the probe from Umrala police, Saiyad today said that three persons had been detained. Pradeep’s body has been shifted to Bhavnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the police added.

Although this is not a first time when a news of killing by upper caste people has garnered attention. Several other shocking instances of violence and killings against members of the lower community at the hands of members of other upper caste communities have been reported from across the length and breadth of the country.