Gujarat shocker: 19 including 3 children killed as cement-laden truck overturns on highway

19 people were killed in the incident. (Source: ANI)

As many as 19 killed were reportedly killed on Saturday morning after a truck they were travelling in overturned at Bavaliyari village near Dholera on Saturday morning. The incident took place on Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar highway when the cement-laden truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar district. The police said that there were a total of 25 people in the truck out of which 19 were reported dead while six others were left injured.

“There were 25 labourers travelling in the truck. The vehicle turned turtle early morning and 19 labourers were crushed to death,” Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police R V Asari said. Among those who lost their lives were 16 labourers and three children. The deceased also included 12 women.

The police said that 18 of them died on the spot while one breathed his last at the hospital. The six other people who were injured in the incident were also taken to the hospital.

“The accident seems to have taken place as the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle. After the mishap, the driver escaped from the spot and a search has been launched to trace him,” Asari said. The further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, at least 20 tourists from Gujarat were injured this morning when a bus turned turtle at Mangrot on Bilaspur-Shimla Highway. The bus carrying a total of 41 people was on its way from Shimla to Manali.

The accident reportedly took place due to over speeding and two cars parked on the roadside were also damaged. The injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Bilaspur and are stated to be out of danger.