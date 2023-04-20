scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Gujarat riots 2002: All 69 accused in Naroda Gam massacre case acquitted

A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

Written by PTI
Gujarat riots, gujarat riots 2002
Former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, an accused in the case related to the Naroda Gam massacre during the 2002 Gujarat riots, arrives at the court on the day of the verdict, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.

The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.

Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

Also Read

Also read: Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay on conviction in defamation case

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

More Stories on
Gujarat
Gujarat riots

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-04-2023 at 18:46 IST

Stock Market