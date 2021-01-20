  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gujarat renames dragon fruit as Kamalam! CM Vijay Rupani cites this reason for name change

January 20, 2021 4:17 PM

Incidentally, the name of the BJP headquarters in Gujarat is also named “kamalam”, most likely named after the symbol of the political party.

dragon fruit renamed, vijay rupaniHe also stated that in the arid regions, dragon fruit is the most promising horticulture crop. (Representational image: IE)

Dragon fruit renamed! Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the state government has renamed the dragon fruit to “kamalam” after it applied for a patent for the fruit. Kamalam means lotus in Sanskrit and has been decided as the new name for the fruit by the state because of the outer appearance of the fruit. The move, a report in The Indian Express cited Rupani as saying, has been made because the name dragon fruit all over the world reminds people of China. He also stated that in the arid regions, dragon fruit is the most promising horticulture crop. Incidentally, the name of the BJP headquarters in Gujarat is also “kamalam”, most likely named after the symbol of the political party.

Notably, since June last year, India has been in a military stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. There was also an aggression that took place, during which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, while China has not disclosed the number of casualties it suffered.

Since then, the relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained, especially after India banned several Chinese apps, noting concerns over violation of user privacy, something that even the US had been asserting for some time.

Since the announcement, several political leaders have been taking a dig at CM Rupani over his move to rename the fruit. NCP said that the BJP has now begun to brand itself on fruits, and that day might not be far when it would begin to refer to India as ‘Kamalastan’. On the other hand, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi mocked Rupani’s style of apparently taking on China. While Karti sarcastically said that this move has slayed the Dragon (a name to refer to China), Chaturvedi said that the move has only shown the dragon fruit its place, not the Dragon.

