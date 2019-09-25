Gujarat records 126% of season’s rainfall, state dams 94% full

The data showed that Saurashtra received 125.38 per cent of the average rainfall, with Jamnagar district in the region receiving the maximum 149.49 per cent rainfall, followed by Morbi at 139.54 per cent.

Gujarat has received over 126 per cent of the average annual rainfall so far this monsoon, with the total 205 dams in the state filled to 93.73 per cent of their capacity, state officials said on Wednesday. According to the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre, the state received 1,029.54 mm rainfall, almost 126.17 per cent of its average annual rainfall this season.

Kutch and south Gujarat regions received 144.58 per cent and 137.73 per cent rainfall respectively, the maximum in the state, the officials said. North Gujarat districts, however, received only 96.69 per cent of annual average rainfall, with the lowest rainfall recorded in Banaskantha and Mehsana districts at 89.10 and 89.28 percent respectively, it said.

Patan, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mahisagar are other districts that received below average rainfall this season, the data showed. Chhota Udepur in central Gujarat received the maximum rainfall for a district in the state at 163.98 per cent, followed by Bharuch in south at 161.08 per cent.

The data showed that Saurashtra received 125.38 per cent of the average rainfall, with Jamnagar district in the region receiving the maximum 149.49 per cent rainfall, followed by Morbi at 139.54 per cent.

The Narmada Water Resources and Water Supply Department said that all the 205 dams or reservoirs in the state are filled to 93.73 per cent of their capacity with 23,641.6 million cubic feet water. Of these, nine dams have reached 100 per cent of their capacity.

Forty six of these dams are 90 per cent full, while 10 others are filled around 80 to 90 per cent of their storage capacity. Fifteen dams in north Gujarat region are 61.23 per cent full. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is 98.54 per cent full at 9,321.52 million cubic feet water and is currently at a level of 138.25 metres as against its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres, the government said.