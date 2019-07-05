Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypoll LIVE: Election to two Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Amit Shah, Smriti Irani today

Gujarat Rajya Sabha election result LIVE: The stage is set for bypolls to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on Friday. Two candidates each from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are in the fray. As per the Election Commission, a single polling booth with two separate divisions has been set up for the polls to be held at Gandhinagar.
The seats were left vacant by BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, respectively, in the general elections. The two leaders had resigned from the Upper House after their election to the Lower House. While the BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Jugal Thakor, the Congress has fielded Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.
Out of the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly, a total of 175 MLAs are expected to exercise their franchise in the polls. This includes 100 BJP MLAs and 71 Congress MLAs including Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Jhala who resigned from the party. Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (Chhotubhai Vasava and son Maheshbhai Vasava), one MLA of NCP (Kandhal Jadeja) and one Independent (Jignesh Mevani) will also take part in the election process. Three MLAs of Dwarka, Talala and Morva Hadaf were disqualified and four seats are vacant after the MLAs who occupied these seats were elected to the Lok Sabha.
The BJP has 100 MLAs in 182 members Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Since the Election Commission is conducting elections, separately, it is expected to be smooth ride for both the BJP candidates -- S Jaishankar and Jugal Thakor.
As per the Election Commission, the voting will be held separately for both the seats. The voting process is expected to be keenly watched for possibilities of cross-voting, especially from among Congress MLAs.
Gujarat elects 11 MPs and they are elected by the state legislators. At present, the ruling BJP has five MPs while the Congress has four. The two seats that fell vacant were represented by the BJP. The tenure of a Rajya Sabha MP lasts for six years.
On Thursday evening, the Congress MLAs attended their legislative party meeting at a resort in Banaskantha district. As many as 65 Congress MLAs were shifted to the resort on Wednesday night to foil any 'poaching' attempt by the ruling BJP.
According to Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna, the process to count the votes will begin at 5 pm today and results will be declared today itself. Krishna, who conducted a review of poll preparations on Thursday, said that the polling wull continue till 4 pm.
The polling process to election two MPs to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat begun at 9 am in Gandhinagar amidst tighet security. Polling will continue till 4 pm.