Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypoll LIVE: Election to two Rajya Sabha seats vacated by Amit Shah, Smriti Irani today

Gandhinagar: BJP candidate S Jaishankar and Jugalj Thakor with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (PTI Photo. PTI)

Gujarat Rajya Sabha election result LIVE: The stage is set for bypolls to the two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on Friday. Two candidates each from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are in the fray. As per the Election Commission, a single polling booth with two separate divisions has been set up for the polls to be held at Gandhinagar.

The seats were left vacant by BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who were elected to the Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, respectively, in the general elections. The two leaders had resigned from the Upper House after their election to the Lower House. While the BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Jugal Thakor, the Congress has fielded Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya.