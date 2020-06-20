Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Result: Smooth sailing for BJP, but here is what has left Congress rattled

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election 2020: All the three BJP candidates were declared winners and the Congress settled with just one seat.

Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election: Late night drama unfolded yet again in Gujarat where polling took place for four Rajya Sabha seats with the ruling BJP as well as the Congress engaging in a fierce battle. Both the BJP and Congress pulled out all stops to win big, but it was the ruling saffron party candidates who scored effortless victories. All the three BJP candidates were declared winners and the Congress settled with just one seat.

The polling took place for four seats on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. But before the counting was to start at 5 pm, the Congress raised objections and demanded from the ECI to declare as invalied the two votes of the two BJP MLAs — Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Kesrisinh Solanki. The Congress argued that Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s election had been quashed by the High Court and Kesrisinh Solanki cast his vote through a proxy voter.

The objections raised by the Congress delayed the counting. The Election Commission sought a report from the election observer. The ECI later rejected the Congress’ demand and upheld the report submitted by the election observer. The ECI permitted the election officials to start the counting process. Within an hour, the result was out.

Three BJP candidates along with Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil were declared winners of the election to four Rajya Sabha seats. Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin of the BJP and Shaktisinh Gohil of the Congress emerged victorious.

However, the big jolt for the Congress came in the form of defeat for veteran leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, who was the second Congress candidate. A series of defections that had a telling effect on the numbers engineered the defeat for the senior member. Had the Congress managed to keep its flock intact, the situation could have been majorly different for the party in the state.

A total of eight Congress MLAs had resigned after the announcement of the Rajya Sabha polls. This reduced the Congress’ strength from 73 to 65 MLAs. The Congress lately shifted 65 of its MLAs to different resorts to thwart more resignations, but that failed to do little to change its fortune.

While Abhay Bharadwaj and Ramilaben Bara got 36 votes each, Amin got 32 votes in first preference and after addition of second preference votes his total came to 35.98 votes. Gohil of Congress got 36 votes and Solanki got 30 votes plus some 1.99 second preference votes which added up to 31.9.

According to the ECI, no votes were invalidated. A total of 170 out of 172 MLAs exercised their franchise. The two MLAs who didn’t participate in the exercise are of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Chotu Vasava and his son Mahesh, both BTP MLAs, declared on Friday morning that they will not vote for either BJP or the Congress as both parties had failed to implement welfare schemes for tribals.

Their decision to stay away from the Rajya Sabha election came as another setback for the Congress which was expecting the support of the father-son duo. Had the two voted in favour of the Congress, it would have made it difficult for the BJP’s Narhari Amin to win. According to reports, leaders from both the BJP and Congress had tried to persuade the duo to vote for their respective parties, but they did not budge.

Gujarat elects 11 members to the Rajya Sabha. Of the 11 seats, 7 are held by the BJP and the remaining 4 by the Congress.