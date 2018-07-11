Gujarat rains: Heavy downpour lashes southern parts of state, 600 relocated in Navsari

Some districts in south Gujarat witnessed heavy rains that affected normal life in several cities. (IE)

Some districts in south Gujarat witnessed heavy rains that affected normal life in several cities, including Navsari, where 600 people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places, officials said today.

Navsari taluka received 178 mm rainfall overnight, while Jalalpore city (in Navsari district) received 169 mm rainfall, officials of the disaster control department of the district collectorate said. Purna river in Navsari is flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

“Heavy rains threw normal life out of gear in Navsari as it led to water-logging and caused traffic jams. Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi locality were inundated and the disaster management officials shifted around 600 people to safer places,” an official said. “Overnight, people from areas like Rajivnagar society, Bhut Bungalow, Jakatnaka and others were relocated.

Besides shelter, they are being given food and other facilities till the situation improves,” he said. The district administration ordered closure of schools in the affected areas. They will remain shut till the situation improves. In Jalalpore, around 40 people were shifted to safer places from Halpatwas locality, the official said. Valsad and Surat districts in south Gujarat also received heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight, which affected the normal life. However, the situation improved to some extent today.