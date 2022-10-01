Gujarat polls: Will bring Narmada water to every corner of Kutch, promises Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his party would build government-run schools in each village and get Narmada water to every corner of Kutch district, once the party is voted to power in the state, which has remained a BJP bastion for the last 27 years.

State elections are likely to be held in December this year.

The Delhi Chief Minister was along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on a two-day visit to the state, and has been aggressively campaigning in the state, which is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah. Both the leaders were addressing a rally in Gandhidham town in Kutch district.

Also Read: Gujarat election 2022: Kejriwal promises fixed salary for village heads of Rs 10,000 per month

“In Delhi, students of government-run schools who are economically backward are securing admissions in medical and engineering courses. They will lift their families out of poverty after getting well-paying jobs. Here in Gujarat, I have learnt the ruling BJP is shutting down government schools in Kutch,” Kejriwal claimed.

“I promise that AAP will build government schools in each and every village of Gujarat once it comes to power in the state. Our government will also bring Narmada water to every corner of the Kutch region. Just give one chance to AAP for the sake of your children’s future,” he said.

The AAP government has promised to give free electricity and health care to all in its poll promise for the state.

He said that the ‘broom’ symbol party will build a government-run hospital in each of the 33 districts in Gujarat to provide free and quality treatment to people.

The Delhi CM also said that once voted to power, people will get zero electricity bills, in line with his poll promise of free electricity till 300 units.

He claimed that the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were getting 5,000 units and 4,000 units, respectively, of electricity free per month but the state government here was abusing him for promising 300 units free to common citizens.

“People living in AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab are now getting zero electricity bills. This can be done in Gujarat too. But, these people (BJP) abuse me saying I am distributing ‘revdi’ (freebies). From March 1, after winning the Assembly elections, you too will get zero electricity bills,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read: ‘They are finished’: Arvind Kejriwal’s sharp retort to Congress allegations in Gujarat

Kejriwal’s Punjab counterpart Mann said that 74 lakh families in Punjab have electricity meters in their homes, and 51 lakh of these have received electricity bills with ‘zero electricity bills’.

“The Delhi government saved Rs 150 crore on the construction of a bridge and spent that money in distributing free medicines to the needy people. Is that revdi? If that is the case, then I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sold the papad (freebie promise) of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of citizens,” Mann added.

They will also address another public rally in Junagadh in the evening.