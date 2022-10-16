Gujarat Polls 2022: AAP releases fifth list of 12 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 12 seats in the Gujarat Assembly election that is scheduled to be held later this year. With the new list, the names of 53 candidates have so far been released for the 182-seats Gujarat Assembly, news agency PTI reported.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have not announced names of candidates so far. However, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has so far released names of three candidates from Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur Khadia and Surat-East.

In today’s list which was released by AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia, four are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and two for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Out of these 12 seats, six are currently held by the Congress, BJP is in five, while one is of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), the Chhotu Vasava-led outfit which recently broke out of AAP.

Rajesh Pandoriya will contest from Bhuj, Jayantibhai Parnami from Idar, Ashok Gajera from Nikol, Jasvant Thakor from Sabarmati, Sanjay Bhatasna from Tankara, Valjibhai Makwana from Kodinar (SC), Ravjibhai Vaghela from Mahudha, Udeysinh Chauhan from Balasinor, Banabhai Damor from Morva Hadaf (ST), Anil Garasiya from Jhalod (ST), Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada (ST), and Bipin Choudhary from Vyara (ST).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the fifth list of 12 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/mbMPn4Znj5 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

On October 6, AAP had released the fourth list which had 12 names of its candidates who will be contesting in the BJP-ruled state.

The new entrant AAP has been aggressively campaigning in the state, with the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Keriwal and AAP leader and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann frequently visiting the state.

The AAP has made a host of poll promises in the state, including free electricity, better and free education and healthcare facilities.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the election dates for Himachal Pradesh on Friday, and held announcing the dates for Gujarat polls, although conventionally the announcement of election dates of both states are made together, except in 2017. Himachal will go to polls on November 12 in a single phase, and counting will be on December 8.

The tenure of Gujarat Assembly will end on February 18, 2023.