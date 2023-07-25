Gujarat: PM Modi to dedicate development projects worth Rs 380 crore to Saurashtra on July 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on July 27 and 28 during which he will dedicate development works related to the life-giving SAUNI Yojana and other projects to the people of Saurashtra.

The Gujarat government has completed the construction of Package 8 and Package 9 of Link-3 under the SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) Yojana. With this, water will now be provided to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people of Saurashtra.

Packages 8 and 9 have been completed as an expenditure of over Rs 380 crore.

Talking about the importance of the SAUNI Yojana, Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said, “SAUNI Yojana is the brainchild of PM Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. 1,203 km of pipelines have been laid in the last 7 years and a total estimated 71,206 million cubic feet of water has been made available in 95 reservoirs, 146 ponds, and 927 check dams, improving irrigation facilities in an area of about 6.50 lakh acres and providing Narmada’s potable water to 80 lakh people.”

What is SAUNI Yojana?

Saurashtra-Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI Yojana) is the lifeline for the people of Saurashtra in Gujarat. It aims to store an additional 1 million acre-feet (43,500 million cubic feet) of water from the Narmada River in 115 existing reservoirs across 11 drought-prone districts in Saurashtra.

Upon completion, more than 970 villages will receive Narmada water for irrigation, benefiting 8,24,872 acres of land and providing drinking water to 82 lakh people. 95 per cent of the project has been completed at an expenditure of Rs 18,563 crore, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly.

PM Modi’s Gujarat visit

During his 2-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-built greenfield airport at Rajkot. He will also inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’, an event in state capital Gandhinagar to highlight investment opportunities in India’s semiconductor sector.

The exhibition aims to educate visitors about the intricate manufacturing process of semiconductors and the remarkable strides achieved in this dynamic field, an official statement read.