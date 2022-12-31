scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari Navsari

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Written by PTI
As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police and the local people together started the rescue operation. (File/ANI)

Nine persons were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat) and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 09:17:53 am