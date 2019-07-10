Gujarat municipalities bypolls: BJP stuns Congress again, wins six out of nine seats

Gujarat bypolls: BJP wins six out of 9 seats where bypolls were held recent. Earlier, six candidates were declared winner unopposed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won six seats across five municipalities out of total nine seats for which bypolls were held recently while the Congress bagged rest three. The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday declared bypolls for 15 seats across ten municipalities, out of which candidates on six seats in five local bodies were declared elected unopposed.

The winning candidates included five from the BJP and one Independent, who too was elected unopposed, the SEC said in a statement. For the remaining nine seats for which byelections were held in five municipalities, voting was held on July 7.

“On the nine seats, BJP candidates have won from six seats while Congress candidates from rest three,” the SEC said.

The BJP had won four seats in Bagasara municipality and one each in Dhanera and Dehgam while the Congress won one seat each in Viramgam, Bagasara and Kanajari local bodies.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said, “The victory on 11 out of 15 seats proves that the party enjoys support of the people. This victory comes after the BJP bagged all 26 seats in Gujarat in recently-held Lok Sabha elections.”