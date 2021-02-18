Gujarat municipal polls: Congress manifesto promises date destinations with coffee shops to lure young Vadodara voters

Gujarat Municipal Election 2021: The Congress also promised in the manifesto to develop party halls and other such facilities for women's kitty parties.

Congress party in Gujarat might have taken a cue from Valentine’s Day celebrations while drafting its manifesto for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The Congress has promised date destinations with coffee shops as a meeting venue for couples, youth, students and corporates. According to a report by The Indian Express, the party has also promised English medium schools for each zone and modern schools offering free education for the upcoming VMC elections on February 21.

The party has released the manifesto on Tuesday as part of its promise of ‘Iconic Vadodara’. The Congress also promised in the manifesto to develop party halls and other such facilities for women’s kitty parties. Not only this, the party has given enhanced impetus to health facilities besides promising lower property tax slabs. It has also said that if voted to power, it will lower other civic amenity charges. Speaking about the poll promises, Vadodara Congress president Prashant Patel said that the idea behind the cafe is to give the weaker sections of the society an option to unwind and relax. He said that the affluent class can afford to go to cafes in the city as they have options but the youth or persons from the underprivileged section have no such options available.

Patel said that they have received suggestions from the people about such cafes during the party’s Hello Gujarat campaign. He said that the civic body will run these cafes and the move will help in generating employment besides helping in bridging the gap between different sections of the society. The services in the cafes will be offered at affordable prices.

Reacting sharply to the promise of cafes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it reflects an influence of Italian culture that has offended the people of the cultural city Vadodara. BJP general secretary of Vadodara unit, Sunil Solanki, said that the Congress party makes thoughtless comments during an election to lure voters. He questioned whether dating is a part of India’s culture and alleged that the Congress has no respect for the values of the Indian society.

The BJP is yet to release its manifesto for the polls. The saffron party is in power in the Vadodara municipal corporation since 1995.