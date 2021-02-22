Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes for six civic corporations tomorrow

Gujarat Municipal Election Results

Gujarat Municipal Election Results Declaring Tomorrow: Counting of votes for six municipal corporations that went to polls on Sunday (February 21) will take place on Tuesday (February 23). The six municipal corporations that went to polls are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — all these civic bodies are currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies was held on February 21. The counting of votes will start at 9 am on Tuesday.

Informing about the counting, State Election Commission secretary MV Joshi said that designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. “People can watch live updates on our website,” the secretary said.

The commission has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar witnessed the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

In a statement, the commission had informed that 52.83 lakh of 1.14 crore registered voters in these six municipal corporations had cast their ballots. Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.