Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes for 6 civic corporations today

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2021 Live: The fate of new entrants like AAP and AIMIM will be decided today. (PTI)

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: Counting of votes for six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, begins today at 9 am. Voting for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies was held on February 21. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), an average 46.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent. Rajkot registered a modest 50.72 per cent voting, Bhavnagar 49.46 per cent, Vadodara 47.84 per cent and Surat 47.14 per cent.

BJP is the ruling party in all six municipal corporations. Today again, all eyes will be on the BJP. MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission yesterday informed that designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am at various counting centres in these six cities. The state election commission will provide live updates of the results on its website. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots. Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

